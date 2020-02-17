Residents head to Fir Road Christian Church to support children at a local church

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Residents come together for a soup and chili cook off all to support kids at a local church.

On Sunday, people came out to Fir Road Christian Church, tasting all the homemade goods.

Money collected from the chili and soup cook off will benefit church kids to attend camp this summer.

Older youth will be headed to a camp in Colorado and the younger kids will attend Camp Maranatha .

This event started in honor of former church member, Alan Stevens.

He worked to financially help kids go to camp in need before passing away.

Elijah Buntin, youth member of church, says, “So, it was really impactful because I got a whole week of silence, and it really helped me learn more about Jesus and who he is and why he’s here for us. We also got a chance to do Bible studies. There was a play we got to do studies on, and a lot of hanging out with friends.”

About 60 kids at the church will benefit from the fundraiser.

If you are interested in helping them out, call 417-782-3058.