Residents gather for annual Albers Marine Fishing and Hunting Show

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Outdoor enthusiasts and local retailers gather in southeast Kansas to show off the newest hunting and fishing products.

The annual Albers Marine Fishing and Hunting Show kicked off on Saturday at Pittsburg’s Memorial Auditorium.

There are dozens of vendors showcasing products that outdoors men and women can use on the water and in the woods.

Organizers say even though it’s wintertime, the event helps get people excited and prepared for outdoor activities during the warmer months.

Rose Ann Smith, Event Coordinator, says, “We get to draw in some vendors though the winter time, and we bring our boats and everyone can get together. Everyone’s got cabin fever. Ready to get out.”

Chad Allison, FLW Fishing Pro, adds, “Hometown people that like to go out to hunt and fish and still enjoy the outdoors instead of all the hustle and bustle of the malls and stuff like that. It’s a great area to come and get out.”

The fishing and hunting show will continue on Sunday from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

It’s free to attend and open to the public.