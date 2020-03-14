Residents come together to raise money for local man with cancer

NEOSHO, Mo. — Fellow bikers and Southwest Missouri residents get together to raise funds for a beloved friend.

A chili feed and birthday party was held for Outlaw, Mike Letts, at the First Presbyterian Church in Neosho.

Outlaw Mike was diagnosed for a second time with prostate cancer and has to travel 30 miles from Goodman to Joplin to receive his cancer treatments five days a week.

Money raised from Saturday’s event will go toward his traveling expenses.

He’s always been a motorcycle lover, so the biking community, as well as local businesses and friends, came out to show their support.

Melissa Bush, Outlaw Mike’s cousin, says, “I first started this just a few weeks ago. It’s only been in the making a few weeks; I have friends that have some businesses. Redneck Cafe made some birthday cake for us and then Goodman Meat Locker sponsored us by donating hamburger meat for the chili.”

Melissa is working on setting up a Go Fund Me page for Outlaw Mike.

