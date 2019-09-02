Residents come together to celebrate the end of the Little Balkans Day Festival

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Hundreds of people head to Pittsburg to celebrate the end of a yearly tradition.

The Little Balkans Festival came to a close on Sunday with a chicken dinner and polka dance at Meadowbrook Mall.

More than 100 people were served fried chicken and sides from all area chicken restaurants.

This year’s festival produced a record in attendance with more than 250 people entered into the photography contest, and a packed house at the Duke Mason concert.

For many, this event serves as a way to come home and reunite with loved ones.

Angela Meyer, Little Balkans Festival Association President, says, “I really didn’t want to be the hometown kid, but I love it now. I look back and think this festival is a reflection of family reunions, get togethers, class reunions, and people that come home so it’s really a hometown event.”

Plans are already being drawn up for next year’s festival.

