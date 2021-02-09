Residential trash service not running Tuesday due to weather-related issues

Motorists make their way along an icy road Sunday Jan. 31, 2021 in Philadelphia. After days of frigid temperatures, the Northeast is bracing for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas and create blizzard-like conditions. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mother Nature has again caused an interruption in trash service for Joplin residents.

Republic Services, the Joplin residential trash provider, has announced that it will not be completing their routes today, Tuesday, February 9, for trash and curbside recycling pickup due to weather conditions. If trash service resumes Wednesday, Republic will be running the Tuesday routes and the schedule moves forward a day using Saturday for Friday routes.

Monday’s service was also cancelled. Monday customers will have all of their trash picked up on their next regular day, Monday, February 15. Residents should put extra trash in bags and place next to their polycarts.

Republic and City officials stated that safety is a major concern and ask that residents be patient during these challenging weather conditions.

“Just like all vehicles out in these elements, heavy trash trucks have difficulty on icy and snow-covered roads and alleys,” said Lynden Lawson, Public Works Assistant Director for Operations.

If the City has an announcement regarding a service or a closure due to bad weather, it is posted to the City’s Facebook page. This information will also be shared with local media outlets.

Residents may call the Recycling Coordinator at 417-624-0820, ext. 501 when there is a question as to whether trash service will be delayed, or for any recycling, household hazardous waste and trash disposal issues.