LAMAR, Mo. — The Barton County Republicans are teaching the community about the primary election.

Tonight they hosted the Barton County Republican Lincoln Day” at the Thiebaud Auditorium in Lamar.

The group invited everyone who is on the Republican Primary ballot to speak to voters.

All the candidates in attendance met with voters by serving food and drinks during the event.

Once the dinner finished each candidate had three minutes to talk about their platform and answered two questions.

“We want people to get out and know what they’re voting for instead of going to the ballot place and not knowing any of these people. We try to educate them a little before they get there. I’m going to get sample ballots and take them to the senior center about five days before elections. So they will know what’s on the ballot, instead of getting there and not knowing anything,” said Maxine Rader, Barton County Republican Chair.

Rader says they saw lower turnout this year compared to previous events because of the weather and it being moved from its original date in April.