Republic man sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against children

by: Chris Six, KOLR

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KOLR) – 64-year-old Richard Mark has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against children dating back to 2014.

Mark, who commonly went by Doug, was sentenced on 18 charges:

  • One count of first-degree statutory rape- 15 years
  • One count of first-degree statutory sodomy- 10 years
  • Five counts of first-degree child molestation- 15 years per charge
  • Five counts of second-degree child molestation- 15 years per charge
  • Two counts of second-degree child molestation- 10 years per charge
  • Two counts of enticement of a child- five years per charge
  • Two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor- 25 years per charge

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office says seven of the counts are consecutive to each other but concurrent to all other sentences for a total of 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Court documents allege Mark sexually abused underage girls multiple times between 2014-2019.

The alleged incidents happened while the victims were at his house or office.

