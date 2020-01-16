Representative Billy Long votes “no” on impeachment trial managers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Representative Billy Long announced yesterday that he voted against the House resolution appointing and authorizing impeachment trial managers.

In the press release, Long said that he believes the managers named are unable to be objective.

“In the months leading up to impeachment and all throughout the hearings, Speaker Pelosi and her cohorts insisted that this was an ‘urgent’ matter, yet these articles have collected dust on her desk for nearly a month,” the release said. “For the past few months, House Democrats have attempted to remove a duly-elected president from office by any means necessary, and the American people are understandably sick of it. It is time for the American people to hear all of the evidence House Democrats previously withheld, and I am confident that Leader McConnell will give them that opportunity by conducting a fair and transparent trial.”

