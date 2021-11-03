Reported fatality crash at 7th & Central City Rd, closes westbound 7th traffic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities currently tell us one person is dead in an accident at 7th & Central City Rd with traffic heading west on 7th to be closed as they investigate.









Just before 4:00 PM, authorities were alerted to a two vehicle accident at 7th St. and Central City Rd.

JPD’s crash team arrived at the scene shortly before 5:00. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, MO Hwy Patrol, Carl Junction Fire, METS, and MoDOT responded to the accident as well.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, an older, green, flatbed truck ran a stop sign going southbound with one of the two vehicles at the scene swerving to avoid collision with said flatbed and instead striking the other vehicle. The green truck that allegedly ran the stop sign left the scene.

Drivers should note that westbound travel on 7th will be closed at Central City Rd.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.