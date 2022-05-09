FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on “2022’s Best and Worst States to Be a Police Officer” and Arkansas checked in at the very bottom of the rankings.

In order to determine the best states to pursue a career in law enforcement, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 key indicators of police-friendliness. The data set ranges from the median income for law-enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita.

Connecticut ranked #1 overall, with California and Illinois rounding out the top three.

The following were Arkansas’ rankings, with 1 being best and 25 equalling an average score:

40 th – Law-Enforcement Officers per Capita

– Law-Enforcement Officers per Capita 50 th – Median Income for Law-Enforcement Officers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Income for Law-Enforcement Officers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 42 nd – Median Income Growth for Law-Enforcement Officers

– Median Income Growth for Law-Enforcement Officers 46 th – Violent-Crime Rate

– Violent-Crime Rate 18 th – % of Homicide Cases Solved

– % of Homicide Cases Solved 48 th – State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita

– State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita 51st – Police Deaths per 1,000 Officers

For the purposes of the report, “Law-enforcement officers” includes police and sheriff’s patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators.

The full results of the report are available here.