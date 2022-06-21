An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building, Nov. 2, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the Fourth of July approaching, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most Patriotic States in America, and Arkansas ranked dead last.

According to a press release, WalletHub compared the 50 states across “13 key indicators of patriotism to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride.” The data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

According to the report, the three most patriotic states were Alaska, Montana and Virginia. New York and Rhode Island rounded out the bottom three, ranking just above The Natural State.

Some key statistics from the report include the following:

Blue states are more patriotic, with an average ranking of 24.92, compared with 26.08 for red states (1 = Best).

Alaska has the most veterans per 1,000 civilian adults, 137, which is 2.7 times more than in New York, the state with the fewest at 51.

New Jersey has the highest share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election, 78.3 percent, which is 1.5 times higher than in Arkansas, the state with the lowest at 54 percent.

Utah has the highest volunteer rate, 51.2 percent, which is two times higher than in New York, the state with the lowest at 25 percent.

The full report is available here.