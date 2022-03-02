JOPLIN, Mo. — If you are spending more than 30% of your income on housing, you aren’t alone.

Due to the impact of COVID, many home owners or landlords are charging much more for rent than they did just a few years ago.

Thanks to a program through the Economic Security Corporation, you may qualify for financial assistance to help pay your housing bill. The Housing Choice Voucher Program is designed to make up for the difference in what residents were paying before the pandemic compared to what they’re paying now.

“And it allows, kind of what I call gap funding, between the 30% and that difference that they’re actually paying in rent, and we pick up that difference, so we get them back to paying that 30% of their income toward rent,” said Debbie Markman, Econ. Security of Southwest Area.

Markman says the landlord or homeowner must also agree to be part of the program and the housing has to meet basic quality standards.

For more information on the voucher program and how to apply for it follow this link.