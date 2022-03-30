KODE/KSN — A U.S. Veteran, a two-time cancer survivor, a retired postmaster… While she has a lot of titles, she’s a woman who pours into our community through volunteering and giving back in multiple ways.

Here’s our Remarkable Woman Nominee Sharon Clark.

“I was here from 2008 to 2016,” Sharon Clark said.

Mention the name ‘Sharon Clark’ around our community — especially in Carl Junction — and the local post office comes to mind.

“I’ll always be partial to Carl Junction with the breast cancer stamps.”

As the postmaster, Sharon led Carl Junction to become the number one post office in the nation for sales of breast cancer stamps three years in a row — Carl Junction, a town of only 8,000.

“My goal was to be number one in the nation and the community supported me by allowing me to paint the town pink and we literally painted pink ribbons on the streets,” Sharon said.

It became such a mission for the two-time cancer survivor, who, although now retired, continues serving the community.

“I am President of Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation,” she added.

Friend Dixie Asbell noticed Sharon from afar and became more and more impressed the more she ran into her.

“I just admire of people who give of their time, and when you look at the variety of her life, how many other people have that much variety of helping people in this area?” said Dixie Asbell, Nominated Sharon.

“Carl Junction/Webb City Rotary Club. I’m former President… I am involved with CASA and I’m getting a case next week with 4 boys, 4 brothers. Habitat for Humanity, I’ve been a mentor for several years at the Carl Junction Schools,” continued Sharon.

“More and more and more, when I was out there in whatever capacity, I’d see Sharon. She was always doing something,” said Dixie.

Her work ethic and committment compare to very few other people… Mainly because of what she experienced as a child, with seven other siblings.

“My dad got laid off and he went to sign up for — back then it was food stamps — and they denied him because he owned one acre of land and a 4-room house with no running water. And it was the first time I saw him cry. And I swore that if I could make sure no other person ever had to go through the humility my dad must have felt, that I would do whatever it took to make a difference,” said Sharon,

Which first began by serving her country as a Staff Sergeant E6 in the U.S. Army.

“Eighteen, from a little bitty town. I wasn’t ready to go to school. I couldn’t afford to go anywhere, so I raised my right hand and joined. I was in for 7 years. Loved it.”

“How many people have such a varied interest in other people? And that is a gift. I mean, it is a gift to want to help other people,” added Dixie.

“My husband used to tell me that I didn’t know how to ‘no’ in English, so he was going to teach me in Spanish,” smiled Sharon.

Unfortunately, Sharon lost her biggest supporter last year — but continues to press forward.

“You know, I became recently widowed, and that was a whole jolt to my system. But, I’m still working, I’m still involved, probably even more involved just to stay busy,” she continued.

So… Why?

Why pour everything she has into everything she can?

“I’m a poor little girl from Viburnum, Missouri. And everyone says, ‘Well, where is that?’ Well, it’s in the middle of nowhere. I just… I just want to help everybody I can,” Sharon said.