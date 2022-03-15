KODE — It’s boots and baseball caps. Sweatshirts and blue jeans. There are literally thousands and thousands of items packed in The Storehouse.

It’s a free clothes closet in Pittsburg, the brain child of Becky Helms — who is this week’s Remarkable Women finalist.

“It’s all free. Nothing here. We don’t charge for anything,” said Helms.

Because Becky Helms of Pittsburg has a heart for those in need. Twenty-five years ago, she started collecting gently used clothing to help others. At first, it was all out of her home.

“One point my whole living room was like piled sky with clothing and it’s like okay, I can’t do this anymore.”

She found a new home through her church Covenant Harvest Church. Becky packs a lot in her limited space.

“There’s some weeks when we saw some weeks we can sort up to a couple 100 pounds a week, some some months we’ve had where we’ve had over 1000 pounds for the month, we’ve sorted.”

It’s tough to know exactly how much time she and her volunteers spend there.

“Hours upon hours. There’s some nights I’ll be here till two in the morning. Haven’t done that in a while. But it’s I mean, I can spend 16 hours out here on one day and get everything sorted but then it’s got the hanging and putting it out front and getting everything filled,” said Helms.

It’s everything from coats and jeans to shoes, jewelry and baby clothes. Especially baby clothes.

“Because they are the cutest – it’s a huge need. The baby clothes are always a huge need. They go pretty quickly.”

It doesn’t stop there. Becky also coordinates the donation of bigger items she doesn’t have room for online.

“I also run the pay it forward site. And so that’s where we put the bigger stuff. And so like if somebody has couch or just different things,” she said.

And she wants even more – plotting the day when she has more space and the chance to hold classes.

“I want to be able to teach on budgeting and just the things that you know, because here’s the deal when they come in, teach them to be a family. I mean, people don’t know what family is anymore,” added Helms.

Becky’s daughter, Abigail, nominated her for the Remarkable Women Award, pointing her to limitless love for others.

“She has always loved people, no matter where they come from. It’s special because you don’t find a lot of people that accept people for who they are, or where they come from,” said Helms’ daughter Abigail.

And Becky to ready to share her spotlight.

“I just help people know that there’s there is hope in this world, even though it doesn’t feel like there is hope. So it’s not about me. It’s about it’s about open people. And it’s about it’s about showing who Jesus is,” said Becky Helms.