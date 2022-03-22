OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Our next Remarkable Woman nominee has been recognizing needs in her community since she was just a teenager. Now a mom of three, she’s focused her efforts on other projects to help the Ottawa County Community flourish.

This is Lacey Dry

“Things that we’re involved in sometimes are just placed in your life for a reason,” said Lacey.

The way Lacey Dry sees it, the things we do for our community are no accident.

“I see as my being here as partly just to serve others and to show love and community to other people.”

Her love for the community began at just 15 years old, when the avid soccer lover noticed something was missing at her high school.

“I had a great soccer coach/mentor when I was young and I got to high school and I still loved to play. And there wasn’t a girls team,” Lacey continued.

She petitioned the Miami School Board, and the Miami girls soccer team was born.

“It was kinda one of those, ‘well, why not?'”

After graduation she found herself as a teacher, coach, and assistant principal through the years – a profession she deems as a sort of mission work.

“I don’t have to share much more than the fact that I care about you in a classroom, for kids to understand that they’re loved and they’re important. And sometimes that’s the only place they’re going to see that,” Lacey said.

She formed some deep connections with many players and students through her career, because, as any teacher will tell you, it’s not a profession for the faint of heart.

“Even though there’s all those things that we talk about with education that make it a tough job and make it hard, it’s still that you love the kids. And that they need good teachers and that they need the opportunties.”

Which is maybe why when she was an assistant principal in the Miami School District, she and her husband eventually opened up their home and called it “Haven Home” for 13 to 18 year old delinquent boys who needed some extra care.

“Man if these kids had some place to go. You know, I’d come home and talk to my husband and I’m like, this kid, if they could just have some place to go.”

And, for a year, that place was their ranch in the middle of Ottawa County.

“You know, when we did our fostering, the kids connect with the farm. You know, one of our people would say, ‘Well how do you get them to do what you want them to do?’ We tell them they don’t get barn time if they don’t get their stuff done,” Lacey continued.

Lacey and her husband started having their own children and could no longer take any boys into their home, but they say the whole thing was worth it.

“So worth it. We talk about it all the time, we wouldn’t trade it. We’d do it again if we were still in the position that we felt like we could connect with those kids still.”

These days, there are now bigger plans for that ranch that happens to be so life changing.

“Could we bring a storefront here where the ranchers sell directly to the table of the consumer, and bring that wealth back to the rancher, but also bring the savings back to the consumer and bring quality food and quality nutrients back into our communities,” she said.

Hopefully, it will one day be a farm and ranch co-op to benefit Ottawa County because, as Lacey sees it, the things we do for our community are no accident.

“We’re going to leave here and we’re not taking it with us. And so, what we’re given here needs to be used to show that love,” Lacey said.