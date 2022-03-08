KODE— Whether it’s comforting human trafficking victims on the other side of the world or spearheading efforts to safeguard at-risk kids in the Four States, a local woman takes it all in stride.

She downplays her contributions to the global community — but those who know her, say those efforts go above and beyond. She’s “Remarkable Woman” finalist, Patty Fancher.

“I’m a lover of words, lover of quotes,” said Patty Fancher, Remarkable Woman Nominee.

Anything from the importance of gratitude to Mother Teresa’s advice to do small things with great love. And that inspiration helped Patty Fancher start on a career of service more than 25 years ago.

“25 years ago I was hired by Christ in Youth — I had no missions experience at all. And so they took a chance with me,” said Fancher.

It was a good gamble. Fancher would lead dozens of trips within the US and around the world. Her very first global trip to Honduras was unforgettable.

“I had never encountered poverty on that level, but not only the visual poverty of in shanties and dirt and trash but talking to people that there was true brokenness in their lives, that they had dead eyes. Didn’t you know, eyes that didn’t have hope?”

It fueled trips to Zambia, Ireland, Romania. It wasn’t just bringing supplies and comfort but sharing her own childhood pain starting with foster care at 6 weeks.

“And at nine months I was adopted, but did not go through social services and basically I grew up in a home where my adopted mother was an alcoholic. She was mentally ill. And there was a lot of physical and emotional abuse,” continued Francher.

Motivation to keep going that extra mile. In 2007, that would take on a new focus with a joint mission trip with Rapha International working with victims of human trafficking. Stories she brought back to the Four States.

“I would be at Walmart and the person behind me I ‘do you know, there’s modern day slavery? There are more slaves in the world today than ever before in the history of human mankind and we have to stop it.'”

First a member of the Board of Directors for Rapha International, the non-profit would later hire her to work for them both globally and right here in Joplin.

“I oversee our Kids Club, which is a prevention program for children who are at risk, who live in vulnerable neighborhoods. So it’s somewhat like a neighborhood watch program that others would be able to relate to.”

Definitely not a 9-5 kind of job.

“So late night calls to Cambodia to Thailand in you know, you have a day off and you get an emergency call or so it’s pretty much you know, you can be available 24/7,” added Fancher.

And she still has time to volunteer elsewhere, serving on the board of a grief counseling outreach and another focused on helping boys who have been victims of human trafficking. It’s a deep level of commitment that co-workers like Joseph Lang say helps to make Patty a remarkable woman.

“She stepped into so many different organizations, so many different events and speaking things in the community. And she is just very much an active leader and a voice of the job and community and so I think both her being someone who’s very personal, but also so good at influencing people on the bigger scale,” said Lang,

Praise Patty is quick to downplay.

“As a matter of fact, I feel a little embarrassed, even considered remarkable because I feel as if we’re, we’re just all traveling this journey through life, you know, through pain and suffering and that each day is a gift in I just want to honor each day that I’ve been given,” said Patty.