Crawford County Skeletal Remains Identified

PARSONS, Kans. — A homicide victim discovered in Western Crawford County this summer is identified as a missing man last seen in Parsons.

A family member had reported 19 year-old Joseph Ruttgen missing to the Erie Police Department in July.

A forensic anthropologist used DNA to identify skeletal remains discovered near K-126 and 80th Street as Ruttgen.

Authorities say Ruttgen was the victim of a homicide and are asking for help from the public in the case.

If you have any information – you can call the KBI or Parsons Police Department.