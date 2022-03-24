JOPLIN, Mo. — An area religious organization makes a donation to a Joplin not-for-profit.

Each year, members of local Knights of Columbus chapters across the country raise money for young people with intellectual disabilities through the sale of Tootsie Rolls. Today, members of that group who attend Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Webb City, donated what they raised to Community Support Services in Joplin.

“One half of all the funds generated from this campaign go to support all the activities with the Missouri Special Olympics, and then each council can select to support that or take their portion of their funds to support a qualified charity that supports the same kind of purposes,” said Richard Hamilton, Kinghts of Columbus Council 7307.

The money donated to Community Support Services was for funds raised during last year’s Tootsie Roll sales both out in the community and in front of area catholic churches during 2021.