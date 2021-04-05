Registration open for Run with the Pride 5k

Joplin, MO – Registration is now open for the Run with the Pride 5k, set for 5 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Missouri Southern State University.

Sponsored by the Kinesiology Department, the race will start and end at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

All paid participants will receive a T-shirt and medal at the end of the race. Special awards will be given for age categories at a ceremony following the race.

Registration is $15 for students; $20 for faculty, staff and alumni; and $25 for members of the community. Registration at the door will be $30.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/race/MO/Joplin/mssurunwiththepride5k.

The annual event is sponsored by Mercy Sports Medicine, SMB, MSSU Campus Rec, FOX Sports and Downtown Lube. Funds raised during the event will benefit the Lori Pflug Endowed Scholarship.

For more information, contact Maria Bruggeman at 417-625-9627 or Bruggeman-M@mssu.edu.