Registration fees for electric and hybrid vehicles in Kansas to increase in 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. — Electric and hybrid vehicle owners in Kansas are set to see an increase in their registration fees in 2020.
This year, Kansas lawmakers passed House Bill 22-14, which approves the price hike in fees for these vehicles.
Registration fees for electric hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles will increase to $50.
For all electric vehicles, the new fee will be $100.
This new change will be effective on January 1, 2020.
There are about 2.5 million registered vehicles in the Sunflower State.
This new change will add more than $600,000 to the state’s highway fund.