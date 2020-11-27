Regional hospitals urge Covid-19 survivors to donate plasma

FOUR STATE AREA — Regional hospitals are strongly urging Covid-19 survivors to give plasma.

With the ongoing pandemic, usage of Covid-19 convalescent plasma has increased over the past several weeks, causing a critical shortage.

There has been a 337% increase between August and the first few weeks of November. The FDA has authorized the usage of CCP for Covid-19 victims because of the antibodies in plasma.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is strongly urging people to donate their plasma through them to further assist hospitals.

“So if folks could be kind enough to make a appointment, go on our website, call and make an appointment and donate the convalescent plasma, that would be such a wonderful gift to those patients,” said Belinda Belk, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

If a potential donor has either written or electronic proof of a positive Covid-19 test and have recovered from the illness for 14 days, they can give if they meet general donation requirements.