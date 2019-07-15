Reenactment performance showcases Andrew Carnegie’s legacy

NEVADA, Mo. — Locals are given a reenactment performance in recognition of Andrew Carnegie’s life and legacy.

This year is recognized as the 100th anniversary of Carnegie’s passing.

So the Vernon County Historical Society invited Dr. Jeffrey Smith to provide his first person performance Conversations with Carnegie.

Carnegie was a high profile steel manufacturer, but eventually turned to philanthropy work.

The goal of Sunday’s program was to analyze how Carnegie viewed the world and how he worked to make an impact in southwest Missouri and across the nation.

Smith says the topics Carnegie was passionate about more than 100 years ago are now applicable to modern times.

Dr. Jeffrey Smith, historian, says, “In terms of the obligation to the rich to the rest of the community, the way people ought to manage wealth. How we as a society define what we think makes a good society and how we go about developing that, and that’s the very thing Carnegie’s talking about.”

Smith adds he hopes Sunday’s conversation leaves people questioning how we as a people live in a society marked by democracy, as well as how we create opportunities for people, while discussing ideas on what a good society looks like.