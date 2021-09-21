Redings Mill Fire Department acquires new building

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some volunteer fire fighters will soon have a new place to call home.

That’s because the Redings Mill Fire District is getting a new building for Fire Station Number Three.

The current station sits on Highway 43 and Elm Drive.

Thanks to funding that came through from the 2018 levy increase, a new station will be built just south of Gum Road on Coyote Drive.

The main purpose for the new station is so more residents can be within a 5 miles radius of a station.

“We’ve been wanting to make the move for over 10 years now, and this new funding is allowing us to do it. And just real excited to get another fire station updated in our fire district and have a facility that’s gonna last a long time for the community,” said Steven Coats, Redings Mill Fire District Chief.

The hope is to have the new station up and running by next summer.