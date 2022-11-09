NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – The northeast Oklahoma tri-county area overwhelmingly voted Republican in Tuesday’s General Election.

In Craig County Democratic candidate Lowell Walker defeated Joel Todd Taylor 51.22% to 48.78% for District 1 County Commissioner.

Delaware County voters elected Republican David Beck as District 3 County Commissioner. Beck defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Smith, 2,332 or 68.33% to 1,081 or 31.67%.

In Ottawa County Republican Larry McElhaney, had 64.96% of the vote to Democrat Cody Brecheisen’s 35.04% for the County Commissioner District 2 post.

In the State Representative District 7 race, Craig, Ottawa and Delaware County voters elected Republican Steve Bashore, over Democrat Jason A. Spence, 78.68% to 21.32%



Voters gave Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt a second term. Stitt defeated former state superintendent of public instruction Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Stitt garnished 55.45% of the vote to Hofmeister’s 41.78%. Hofmeister had reached term limits and switched parties last year to run as governor.

In another highly watched race Republican Ryan Walters defeated Democrat Jena Nelson, 56.78% to 43.22% to assume the state’s superintendent office. Stitt had appointed Waters after Hofmeister stepped down to run for governor.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford was reelected, defeating Democrat Madison Horn, Libertarian Kenneth D. Blevins and Independent Michael L. Delaney. Lankford secured 64.31% of the vote.

Republican Markwayne Mullin defeated Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and Independent Ray Woods for the unexpired term of Sen. Jim Inhofe. Mullin had 61.77% of the vote.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Chris Powell, L 4.12%

Matt Pinnell, R 64.87%

Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard, D 31.01%

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Lynda Steele, L 26.24%

Gentner F. Drummond, R 73.76%

STATE TREASURER

Gregory J. Sadler, L 4.55%

Todd Russ, R 64.77%

Charles De Coune, D 30.68%

COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

Will Daugherty, L 5.01%

Leslie Kathryn Osborn, R 65.66%

Jack Henderson, D 29.33%

FOR CORPORATION COMMISSIONER