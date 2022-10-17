WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City recycling operations will have a new home starting tomorrow.

Recycle bins are moving from their current location at the Webb City Public Works facility, to space next to the wastewater treatment facility.

The change allows the city to set hours of operation four days a week with city workers on site to answer questions and separate what’s allowed from what’s not.

The public works site hasn’t been monitored, which has resulted in a number of issues.

“We had a lot of problems with people turning it into a dump – other people not being sure what to separate, what not and when it’s contaminated – none of it then could be recycled. So we thought, putting it in a new place with a gated situation, where we had employees to help them put things where they belong will improve the entire system,” said Lynn Ragsdale, Webb City Mayor,

The new site is located at 2100 North Madison Street.

It’ll be open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.