CARTHAGE, Mo. — Federal funds are paying for a Jasper County project to make some County records available online.

It’s paying for a $42,000 effort to digitize property records currently only available on paper. That includes real estate documents — specifically, for the years from 1969 to 1989.

More recent transactions are already available, but not the older information. The project is part of a nationwide trend to increase access on the web.

“Due to COVID, we’ve all had to rethink how we do things and a lot of the recorders’ offices are doing that now,” said Charlotte Pickering, Jasper Co. Recorder.

She also plans to digitize records from before 1969 in the next few years. Jasper County property records date back to the 1880’s.