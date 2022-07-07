A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Oklahoma.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Oklahoma Brisket

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Brown Bean Chowder

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 3 quarts

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Honey Crunch Pecan Pie

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 50 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 18

– Read more about the recipe here

Grandma Oma’s Pickled Okra

– Prep: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 3 (1 pint) jars

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Choctaw Catfish

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Additional: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Depression Era Corn Chowder

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Oklahoma Cheese Grits

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 11 minutes

– Additional: 4 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Oklahoma Comfort Food: Brats, Cabbage and Green Bean Casserole

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

New Year’s Day Black-Eyed Peas

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 (1/2 cup) servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Oklahoma Nut Candy

– Servings: 40

– Yield: 30 to 40 pieces

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Pecan Pie

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Fried Okra

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Cream of Asparagus and Mushroom Soup

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 55 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Best Bourbon Chicken

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Okra Patties

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy Barbeque Beef Tenderloin Steak

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Black-eyed Peas and Ham Hocks

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Additional: 20 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 5 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Fried Steak III

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Fried Steak I

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Southern Chicken Fried Steak

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Corn Cornbread

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 15

– Yield: 1 – 9×5 inch loaf

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Simple Grilled Lamb Chops

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 6 minutes

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 16 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Leslie’s Salty Grilled Potatoes

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Southern Grits Casserole

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Creamed Corn

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 10 to 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Simple Country Ribs

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Buffalo Wings

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 50 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Best Ever Pinto Beans

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 3 hrs

– Additional: 4 hrs

– Total: 7 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Slow Roasted BBQ Beef Roast

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Country Sausage Gravy

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Beer and Brown Sugar Steak Marinade

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Additional: 25 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy Grilled Tri Tip

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Additional: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Barbequed Pork Ribs

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 40 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Tangy Garlic Steak

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 20 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Mr. Mason’s Chili

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 55 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 5 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Apricot Kolaches

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

JoeDogg’s Spicy Red Beer

– Prep: 1 min

– Total: 1 min

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Spiced-Up Grilled Tater Wedges

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Cheese Corn Spoon Bread

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

High-Altitude Buttermilk Devil’s Food Cake

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 26 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 51 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 12 to 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Soft Cheese Tacos

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 12 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Gloria’s Sausage Gravy with Biscuits

– Prep: 45 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 25 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 19

– Read more about the recipe here

Oklahoma Tamale Casserole

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Southern Pecan Pie II

– Prep: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Cook: 50 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr 40 minutes

– Total: 4 hrs

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

