Rebel Herd Fitness hosts workout to bring awareness to mental health

PITTSBURG, Kan. — To help break the stigma surrounding mental health issues, locals team up for a special workout.

Rebel Herd Fitness put on a free mental health workout bringing awareness to a few different ways people can deal with life’s issues.

Sunday’s workout incorporated teams working together.

Studies show when people work with others, they are more likely to be in better spirits.

So in Sunday’s program, participants ran, lifted, rowed, and biked all while supporting each other.

When a person dropped a ball during an activity, the entire team was required to do a set of burpees.

This was done to show the importance of leaning on each other during their time of need.

Whitney Snyder, Rebel Herd Fitness Co-Owner, says, “Everybody needs support as you go through life. Everybody has things that occur that are difficult to deal with, and we just feel like having people you can lean on to talk to can help so much.”

Snyder adds several times throughout the year, she and her husband like to give back by holding workshops that will make a difference in people’s lives.