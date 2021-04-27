Real ID requirements delayed again

FOUR STATE AREA — The federal government is delaying the deadline to transition your driver’s license into a Real ID.

The Department of Homeland Security announced they are pushing back the Real ID deadline by 19 months. Anyone wanting to fly on a plane or enter federal buildings will need to convert their license before May 3, 2023.

This is the second time the government has pushed back the Real ID rollout because of the pandemic. The public can upgrade to a Real ID at any drivers license location in the state.