JOPLIN, Mo. — An international organization isn’t just helping human trafficking victims overseas, they’re also helping right here in the Four States.

Rapha International was founded to rescue trafficking victims in Southeast Asia. But that problem also happens here in the U.S. and even locally.

Those involved with the organization say now is good time familiarize yourself with Rapha Hope and Healing Center.

“To build relationships with them, especially kids that are at risk, or have already experienced some trauma, and so the Hope and Healing Center was established here in 2020, is our way to model that in our community and to kind of give back to our home town in Joplin,” said Aryn Tanksley, Development Director, Rapha International.

The facility on Main Street in Joplin is for local survivors of sexual abuse, trafficking, or exploitation.

You can help the organization by making a contribution to the Hope and Healing Center here.