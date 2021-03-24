JOPLIN, Mo. — Thousands of dollars are being raised for non-profits across southwest Missouri.

It’s all through “Rally for Recovery.”

Specifically, it’s coming in the form of “Give Joplin Day” and “Give Carthage Day.”

This is to help make up for the fundraisers those non-profits weren’t able to host due to the pandemic.

Pete Ransour, Joplin Regional Community Foundation Coordinator:

“All these agencies are trying to make their communities a better place to live and work and raise their family.”

Give Joplin and give Carthage were part of one of the biggest fundraising events throughout southwest Missouri.

Heather Collier, Carthage Community Foundation Coodinator:

“It’s called Rally for Recovery and so today is all about helping them raise funds that they really need to get over this, hopefully last COVID hump.”

Members of the communtiy raised thousands of dollars for non profits.

The past year has been full of obstacles for many of those organizations.

Pete Ransour, Joplin Regional Community Foundation Coordinator:

“Everyone has had a tough time during the pandemic and fundraising has really taken a backseat in a lot of things.”

Abi Almandinger, Vision Carthage Executive Director:

“We had a couple of major donor events that we were planning, of course those were with a lot of people and so we did have to restructure and go in a different direction.”

With these donations, many organizations are working to better their communities.

Whether it’s through maintaining their programs and venues for the community to enjoy.

Alice Lynn Greenwood Mathé, ArtCentral Executive Director:

“From teacher stipends to supplies, all the different things, especially this year with extra sanitation supplies.”

To finishing up long awaited projects.

Abi Almandinger, Vision Carthage Executive Director:

“Over a $100,000 project, these tiles are 19 inch by 19 inch tiles that Andy Thomas painted for us on canvas.”

Creating a brighter tomorrow for communities across southwest Missouri.

Abi Almandinger, Vision Carthage Executive Director

“Getting more awareness for downtown, small business owners which are the heart of downtown, of course we have our beautiful courthouse but this artwork will be something that people can enjoy for generations to come.”

Rally for recovery will stop at 7:00 PM tonight, so if you’d like to contribute you can do so through their website here or their Facebook page here.

Of course if you’d like to contribute to these organizations it’s also encouraged to do so after the event ends.