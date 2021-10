Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday, with showery weather continuing into Thursday.

We’ll cool down significantly for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid to upper-50s.

The weekend looks mostly sunny, with highs in the 55-65 range.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase a bit as we head toward early next week, with an even more significant cold front, knocking our highs to potentially below the 50 degree mark by next Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!