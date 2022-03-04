FRONTENAC, Kans. — Southeast Kansas high school students are bringing clean water to communities in need.

“Raider’s Ink” at Frontenac High School is raising money for a water filtration unit for a primary school in Mexico. It’s part of an ongoing effort to bring safe drinking water to rural communities. For the next week, 20% of all online sales will fund the project.

“Anytime you can get students involved with any type of charity whether it be giving back their time, their money, their resources, it creates a different tomorrow, and I think when we think about those things and put ourselves in other people’s shoes, we can change the world a little bit at a time,” said Eric Gudde, FHS Technology Education Teacher.

While the promotion will end next week, there are still other ways to contribute. Senior shirts on sale for Frontenac, Pittsburg and Girard students. A portion of the proceeds will go to the project.

For more information and to make a donation you can follow this link here.