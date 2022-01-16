Racin’ for Cash pays it forward to barrel racers

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local organizers are turning their love for barrel racing into an opportunity to “Pay It Forward.”

Racin’ for Cash holds monthly barrel races at Lucky J Steakhouse and Arena in Carthage.

Since October’s race, a portion of processing fees have been collected that will go into a pot for the Pay It Forward barrel race in March–with the money going back to the barrel racers.

Jennifer Gundy and Connie Dove are co-producers of the event.

“We just enjoy barrel racing,” said Gundy. “We both barrel race ourselves and we really like giving back to the barrel racers, so we came up with this idea. We actually did it last year too.”

Gundy said around $1,000 is added to the Pay It Forward fund each weekend.