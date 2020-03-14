Race Brothers Farm and Home Supply host farming event

CARTHAGE, Mo. — From first time farming to seasoned pros, Carthage residents brush up their skills on poultry farming.

Race Brothers Farm and Home Supply hosted the 5th annual Chick Chat.

Guests learned about everything needed for a backyard chicken coop, including chicks, feeders, heat lamps, and when they’re mature enough to lay eggs.

Events like these help residents create and maintain their own food supply.

Zach Mason, Race Brothers Farm & Home Supply Assistant Manager, says, “Having something sustainable to eat for your family. It is rewarding, very educational. My son absolutely eats it up. So, if you can help people understand how important it is, it will be very [beneficial].”

Race Brothers will be holding the 3rd annual Show-Tec Feed Meeting, Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 P.M.

The meeting will be in the Carthage Water and Electric Community Room.