JOPLIN, Mo. — A sea of pink will fill the streets of Downtown Joplin Saturday morning. The “Race 4 Hope” is back in-person for the first time since 2019.

Organizers were at Bartlett’s Shoe Company Friday afternoon getting last-minute participants signed up. The 5K and one-mile walk is the biggest fundraiser for “Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation.” Money raised helps uninsured and underinsured women get mammograms.

“Our numbers used to run about 150. They’re going to run about 250 or more, and we have about 45 survivors that are going to be Downtown with us. That’s awesome. I’m glad people are here to celebrate those women… strong women,” said Kim Sanders, Hope 4 You BCF Vice President.

The Race 4 Hope will start and end at 4th and Main Street and loop through Landreth Park.

A survivor ceremony begins at 7:30 Saturday morning and the race kicks off at 8.

You can register tomorrow morning at 6:30 a.m. near the race start or you could still register online tonight through midnight by following this link here.