Rate Estimates: Joplin Wastewater Ordinance

Monday night, the Joplin city council approved a wastewater system upgrade after several weeks of discussion. The rate was an estimated suggestion by Burns & McDonnell after the city hired the company to evaluate the city’s current treatment system and estimate costs to get the plants up to par with state and federal standards.

The new rate entails a 5% annual increase to current water rates, spanning from 2020 to 2024. There are a handful of things to consider when calculating your estimated monthly charge:

Whether the customer lives in city limits

The size of the water meter

The amount of chemicals used to treat the water

