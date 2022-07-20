Joplin Police Chief, Solan Rowland, discusses Proposition Public Safety with members of the public at an informal Q-and-A session.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Residents met with police and fire officials, as well as those with the city of Joplin, to discuss an upcoming ballot proposition facing Joplin voters.

“Proposition Public Safety” was the topic of discussion at an informal public meeting held at the Joplin Avenue Coffee Company this evening.

Over fifty people attended the event, asking questions from those on hand, which included the police and fire chiefs and the Joplin City Manager.







Residents were able to speak directly to city officials on hand, and take a look at several informational poster boards.

All of the questions presented by the public was answered, but some say they’re still undecided when it comes to voting for the proposition.

“I still have some concerns about this tax money. I have concerns because they are tax money, and I have concerns because of the way tax money has been used in the past, and how they are proposed to be used right now,” said Joplin Resident, Tom Fortson.

“A lot of hard questions that we were able to answer and information that we’ve needed to get out and they were asking. We’ve been all over the community non-stop for the last few weeks talking to everybody I possibly could,” said Joplin Police Chief, Sloan Rowland.

The Proposition on the August 2nd ballot will ask voters to approve a property tax of $1 dollar per $100 dollars of assessed value for real estate and personal property.

If Proposition Public Safety is passed, it would allow more funding for the Joplin Police and Joplin Fire Departments.