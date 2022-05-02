QUAPAW, Okla. – A Quapaw man remains hospitalized after being shot in the chest during an argument, said Quapaw Chief Marshal Charlie Addington on Monday.

The shooting occurred on Saturday in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street in Quapaw.

Mark Daugherty, 48, was taken into custody on tribal complaints of attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on no bail in the Cherokee County, Kan. jail.

Daugherty is accused of shooting Jerry Whitham, 49, who was admitted to Freeman Health System in stable condition, Addington said.

“The two men were involved in an altercation earlier in the day,” Addington said.

Investigators believe Daugherty pulled a 9-mm handgun from his pocket and shot Whitham.