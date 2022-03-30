QUAPAW, Okla. — Quapaw residents will vote on a $3.5 million school bond issue next week.

It would fund the construction of a new storm shelter — something the district doesn’t have. It would also pay for a new roof at Quapaw Elementary — along with numerous renovations and additional classroom space.

And, if approved, there would be a slight increase in property taxes.

“The tax increase is, basically if you pay about a hundred dollars in property tax you’re looking at about a $1.66 increase. So it’s about a 14-million increase for our taxpayers,” said David Carriger-Superintendent Quapaw Schools

If the bond passes, construction would begin in the fall of 2023.