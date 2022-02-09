MIAMI, Okla. — Safety and security is in sharp focus as a local tribe sees a big addition in law enforcement.

The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is partnering with six neighboring agencies. This ceremony means those jurisdictional boundaries won’t get in the way of catching criminals.

This swearing-in ceremony means Quapaw Nation Marshal Service now has a whole new batch of crimefighters.

“It’s a truly historic day for the population and for people. But what makes this so, I think the ability to be able to pursue criminal activity into the reservation is what is at stake here,” said Quapaw Nation Chairman Joseph Byrd.

A long list of law enforcement officials now have the ability to enforce the law on Quapaw Tribal land. It’s everyone from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, and Miami Police to the Miami Tribe, Commerce Police, and Grand River Dam Authority.

“The ability to pursue crime, criminal activity, it’s seamless now. So whether it’s a Quapaw Nation Marshal going in and addressing crime within a reservation, or whether it’s any other area, local law enforcement, they have the ability to do that,” Byrd added.

These authorities have worked together in the past but court rulings in the past year meant it was time to forge new alliances.

“It extended the area of responsibility for the Quapaw Nation so it’s very paramount that we get these local agencies in so we can work seamlessly together to provide safety within that area,” said Charles Addington, Quapaw Chief Marshal.

And expanding law enforcement isn’t the only change on Quapaw Tribal land. They’re adding personnel to their court operations to handle the increased casework they’ve been seeing at the Justice Center.