MIAMI, Okla. — Quapaw Nation is building a new facility to store personal protective equipment.

Quapaw Nation received a $130,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to build a PPE warehouse for first responders.

The new facility is being built on east 64 road in Miami next to its new Emergency Operations Center.

The building will store all of Quapaw Nation’s Covid-19 response supplies, including its command trailer that they used at the beginning of the pandemic as a testing facility.

“We needed a place to store our PPE. Right now we are currently using the old cafeteria in the Picher grade school. We really don’t have the space to store all our equipment, and that’s what we are using this for,” said Randy Jackson, Quapaw Nation Emergency Manager.

Once the pandemic is over Quapaw Nation will use the building as a storage facility.