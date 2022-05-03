QUAPAW, Okla. — The Tribal Chairman of the Quapaw Nation will be representing his tribe — and others — at the federal level. Joseph Byrd is joining the Tribal Nations Leadership Council. He’ll interact with the U.S Department of Justice — serving at the Bureau of Indian Affairs Eastern Oklahoma District.

The position deals with issues ranging from criminal jurisdiction and tribal sovreignty to taxes and the protection of sacred sites.

Nearly 20 tribes are represented by the Eastern Oklahoma District.