Quapaw Nation and Downstream Casino Resort host mass vaccination events March 17 and April 13

First event is for Quapaw Nation citizens and employees, second event is open to the Four States Region, including non-Native

WHAT:

Quapaw Nation and Downstream Casino Resort officials will hold two vaccination events. First event is for Quapaw Nation and Downstream Team members and Family ONLY, second event will be open to Joplin and surrounding area.

WHEN:

March 17, 2021 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. open to all Quapaw Nation tribal members, tribal employees, casino team members and family members

April 13, 2021 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. open to everyone living in the Four States Region and surrounding area

WHERE:

The Pavilion at Downstream Casino Resort

69300 E. Nee Rd. | Quapaw, OK 74363

WHO:

Quapaw Nation Business Committee members

Downstream Casino Resort officials

Northeastern Tribal Health System partners

QUAPAW, Oklahoma – The Quapaw Nation and Downstream Casino Resort have partnered with Northeastern Tribal Health System (NTHS) for two mass COVID-19 vaccination events at the Pavilion at Downstream Casino Resort in Quapaw, Oklahoma on March 17 and April 13. The goal is to vaccinate as many Quapaw Nation citizens, employees, their family members and the surrounding communities as possible. The nation hopes this mass vaccination event will help speed up the downward trend of Coronavirus cases and begin the return of a sense of normalcy to the community.

“Our Nation has been extremely hard hit by COVID. We all want to get back to our dances and our traditional ceremonies, but many of us have held off until it’s safe to gather with our elders,” said Joseph Tali Byrd, Quapaw Nation Business Committee Chairman. “Getting ourselves vaccinated gets us one step closer to that goal. But we know viruses don’t respect tribal citizenship or state lines. That’s why it’s important to stop the spread in the larger community around us. When our entire community and the communities around us are safer, we’re all safer, so it’s a service we’re happy to help provide through a partnership with Northeastern Tribal Health System.”

The first mass vaccination event on March 17 will provide the Moderna vaccine to individuals associated with the Quapaw Nation and business entities in Ottawa County. Northeastern Tribal Health Systems has been pushing to get everyone in the county vaccinated, as Ottawa County is one of the least vaccinated counties in the state with less than 7 percent of the under-65 population being fully vaccinated and only 18 percent of the over-65 population receiving both doses of the vaccine, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s latest weekly epidemiology report

Anyone who is at least 18 years old and a Quapaw Nation citizen, employee, an employee of one of the Quapaw Nation’s three casinos or other businesses, or a family member of one of those individuals, can make an appointment for the March 17 vaccination event by calling (918) 919-6238

Moderna vaccines will be administered by Northeastern Tribal Health System at the Downstream Casino Resort Pavilion Event Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each person should bring his or her valid photo identification. An existing chart with NTHS is not necessary. The Pavilion at Downstream Casino Resort is located at 69300 E. Nee Rd. in Quapaw, Oklahoma.

On April 13, vaccines will be administered to any local resident over 18, including non-Natives and those residing across the state line in Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas. The hours and location of the public vaccine administration will also be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Pavilion Event Center at Downstream Casino Resort in Quapaw. No appointments are necessary for the April 13 event, but vaccines will be available to local residents in the Four-States area only while supplies last.

“Northeastern Tribal Health System (NTHS) is proud to partner with the Downstream Casino Resort in providing community members with the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to any adult aged 18 or over,” said J. Tink Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Northeastern Tribal Health System. “NTHS believes that providing COVID vaccinations sends the message to our community that we are gaining control back, getting back to normal and protecting each other from this virus.”

The Pavilion at Downstream, better known for its entertainment, live music and galas, is more than 20,000 square feet, providing plenty of space for social distancing. Even with the spacious area, masks are required to ensure the utmost safety of the staff and others receiving the vaccine.

“Downstream Casino Resort isn’t just a leader in the gaming market, we want to be a leader in the community, so we’re proud to offer The Pavilion and our team’s time for this mass vaccination event,” said Stuart Grayson, General Manager for Downstream Casino Resort. “There are no small parts in a global pandemic, so we all have to do our part where we can. We can’t wait to see the excitement on everyone’s faces as they come through to get vaccinated and experience with them that joy of finally turning a corner and getting their lives back after such a long, difficult road this past year. We’re looking forward to a couple of truly special events.”

While reactions are rare, recipients are required to be monitored for 15 minutes following their shots in the event of an adverse reaction. The Moderna vaccine is a series of two shots, administered one month apart. Health care providers will give directions for follow up shots at the time of the first dose. Women who are currently pregnant or nursing, or anyone with previous health-related issues, questions or concerns about the vaccine should contact their primary care physician prior to arrival.

This allotment of vaccines does not affect doses allocated to Northeastern Tribal Health Systems, which are currently assigned to people in Phases 1A and 1B priority groups. For additional questions on obtaining the vaccine directly from Northeastern Tribal Health System, please call (918) 332-4478.