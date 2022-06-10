QUAPAW, Okla. — A man was taken into custody in Quapaw Thursday morning following a burglary call.

Marshals with the Quapaw Nation Marshal Services heard of a burglary in progress near Hwy 137 & 40 Rd. in Quapaw involving one man.

Before their arrival to the address, new information revealed the man had ditched his truck at scene and walked toward a different neighborhood carrying a backpack.

A brief search in the area by Marshals ultimately located the suspect who subsequently gave authorities a fake name. However, a witness was able to ID the man a short while later.

The unnamed suspect faces burglary related charges and has outstanding warrants. He has since been placed in County Jail.