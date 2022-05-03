PINEVILLE, Mo. — Early Childhood teachers in McDonald County are recruiting students as enrollment for next year approaches. Officials say enrollment in the county for pre-K and kindergarten is down from previous years. So, Early Childhood educators have launched a new effort to reach parents to make sure their kids get signed-up on time. They’re making the push through social media, and community outreach — and are already seeing results.

“I have a full class this year with a waiting list. Next year it looks like our pre-K class here at White Rock is going to be full. There is space available at other school buildings and for kindergarten we actually have plenty of space still available at White Rock,” said Cassie Ball, Early Childhood Teacher, White Rock Elementary.

Ball says it’s important to get pre-K students enrolled as quickly as possible, due to the limited spots available across the county.