PURDY, Mo. — Changes are in the works for schools in Purdy.

Earlier this month, voters passed a no-tax increase bond for $3,000,000. The money will be used to secure school entryways, cafeteria renovations, and the construction of a transportation operations facility.

The bond passed with more than 80% of voters giving it approval.

“We live in such a day and age in our world, where we hold the most priceless commodity within our facility and that’s our students. And, anything that we can do to keep them safe and secure we wanna make sure that our facility envelope has every capacity to keep students safe throughout the day so,” said Travis Graham, Superintendent Purdy R-2 Schools.

Officials have a two-year timeline for construction, with the hope of getting started in July.