PURDY, Mo. — An area community receives financial assistance to cover some of the cost of upgrading their wastewater system.

The City of Purdy has been granted $50,000 from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to help cover the engineering cost of improving their water and waste water treatment system.

One of the goals is to figure out how to reduce infiltration of stormwater into the city’s sewer collection pipes, the plan should be complete by October of 2023.

The money is dolled out by the D.N.R. but actually comes from the Environmental Protection Agency.