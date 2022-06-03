DIAMOND, Mo. — Enjoying the great outdoors is the focus in the lead-up to National Trails Day.

The George Washington Carver National Monument is celebrating this weekend, starting with a three-mile boundary walk. For those looking for a shorter stroll, there’s also a tour along the three-quarter of a mile Carver Trail.

Events will wrap up with a hiking safety discussion.

“Things like what equipment would be good for going hiking, and what type of trail etiquette is something they want to be aware of. For people who are interested in learning a little bit more about hiking and getting involved in it, and as well some things about health and safety as well,” said Ryan O’Connell, GWC Park Guide.

National Trails Day activities run from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. and are free of charge.