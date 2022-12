JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s your chance to speak out about a $99-million water rate hike request.

The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings on the Missouri American Water Company case. They’ll be online on January 17th and 18th.

There will be additional public hearings in-person — including one in Joplin at Missouri Southern’s Plaster Hall Auditorium.

That will be on January 19th at 6 p.m.